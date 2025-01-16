You probably shouldn't expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to release before June, but roll up, roll up, there's hands-on world tour you can sign up for in the meantime

Hello. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now been revealed, in case you missed it, and with a nice bit of new Mario Kart showing off what look like 24 person races that definitely won't contribute to a big family row after your dad gets side-swiped off Rainbow Road and finds himself behind 23 other karts.

While the rteveal mainly concentrated on showing off just how sexy the new hardware looks, with its extra ports and what look to be magnets, Nintendo's since revealed that in addition to hosting a Switch 2-focused Direct in April, it's taking the console on tour.

You'll be able to go hands-on with the Switch 2 in various cities across the world over the course of April ands May, presumably also getting a taste of that new Mario Kart, if you throw your name in the hat and are selected.

Also, since the tour is set to run until June 1 - there are couple of dates left as TBAs, but that's the earliest the tour can conclude based on this listing - it seems not too much of reach to infer that the console's release will likely be some time after that point.

"Tickets will be made available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected draw," Nintendo writes, "Enter the draw anytime during the registration period for a chance to attend." You can do that via Nintendo's websites for the various regions, but it's definitely worth reading the fine print outlining how registering works for both over 18s and under 16s.

Anyway, without further waffling, here are the confirmed dates:

Europe:

Paris, April 4 to 6, 2025

London, April 11 to 13, 2025

Berlin, April 25 to 27, 2025

Milan, April 25 to 27, 2025

Madrid, May 9 to 11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9 to 11, 2025

North America:

New York, April 4 to 6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11 to 13, 2025

Dallas, April 25 to 27, 2025

Toronto, April 25 to 27, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10 to 11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26 to 27, 2025

Seoul, May 31 to June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

So, there you go, make suure to check out your local region's official Nintendo social media account if you want more details regarding how to sign up. Oh, and happy Switch 2mas, here are some games we want to see as launch titles on it, but that almost certainly won't be.