Yep, Superman will feature super best boy Krypto, and it's all because of James Gunn's rowdy rescue pup

The rumours are true: James Gunn's Superman film will feature Krypto the Superdog, and the reason why is honestly quite sweet.

It's been reported previously that Krypto, Superman's superpowered dog, would be appearing in the upcoming new DCU film, and yesterday James Gunn confirmed it himself on his personal Twitter account. As it turns out, Gunn actually pulled from his own life when it came to introducing Krypto to the big screen, explaining, "Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least.

"He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than Adopt A Shelter Dog month. [By the way], Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He… pic.twitter.com/zw8rVqv0n0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 15, 2024

Gunn paired that with a little video showing David Corenswet's Superman sitting with Krypto on the moon, looking over the earth, paralleling a page from the comics that Gunn accompanied the post with. This'll mark the first time that the superpowered pup will be appearing in a live-action DC property, just one of the many things Gunns is clearly doing to shake things up a bit in the new DCU.

The DC Studios co-head also had to reassure fans recently that all of those other projects that haven't had many updates haven't been canned, so any of you out there worried about that can calm down.