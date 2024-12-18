Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a tease of a teaser trailer for James Gunn's Superman, and it really wants you to look up

James Gunn's Superman is getting its first teaser trailer tomorrow, and ahead of that it's gotten its own little tease.

What's up with marketing these days? We've known since the start of the week that Superman's first trailer would be coming tomorrow, Thursday December 19, and director James Gunn even gave us a little bit of the main theme to listen to while we wait for it. That's all well and good, but now a 30 second teaser has been shared that is literally just for tomorrow's teaser trailer. That's too much teasing! We don't need it, we already know a trailer is coming tomorrow!

And yet it's here, mostly showing off a bunch of random people looking up into the air (the film's tagline is "Look Up" so that tracks), as well as our first look at Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olson. Oh, and, yeah, there are a couple of shots of Superman flying around too, but we don't even see David Corenswet's face, and they're pretty quick, so the emphasis really is on the word tease here. At the very least, we do know when the trailer will be available tomorrow: 6am PT/ 9am ET/ 2pm GMT. So, less than 24 hours by the time you're reading this, and considering it's just a trailer, I'm sure you can hold on just a little bit longer, right?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This first trailer will obviously be quite the test for Gunn as co-CEO of DC Studios, as it's pretty much up to him to steer the new DCU in a direction that doesn't send the film franchise into oblivion. Sure, it's Superman, but superhero films aren't always performing as good as they used to, so this first trailer needs to be a good introduction to a character many know quite intimately well.