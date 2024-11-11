Yes, there's a Nintendo Direct coming today, no, it's not about the Switch 2, so stop asking

Another week, another Nintendo announcement, except yet again it has nothing to do with that Switch 2 we're all waiting on.

It feels like Nintendo might be playing a bit of a prank on all of us at the moment, as while we're all waiting for a reveal of the Switch 2, or the successor to the Switch as the company typically refers to it as, it's busy revealing all sorts of other things. First there was the Nintendo Alarmo, a literal alarm clock, then the surprise reveal of a Xenoblade Chronicles X remaster, and now, later today, there's a Nintendo Direct on the way… all about Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan. Broadly speaking, not an announcement that'll have much impact on most of our lives, but it is about that new Donkey Kong Country section, which is meant to include a new roller coaster, so it might be worth a little look just for the fun of it.

Tune in on 11/11 at 2 p.m. PT for a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Direct livestream! The stream will be roughly 10 minutes and showcase Donkey Kong Country of #SuperNintendoWorld at Universal Studios Japan. No game information will be featured. #NintendoDirect

📺: https://t.co/0QwNF7DIkG pic.twitter.com/P0HPDK9x0y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 10, 2024



This Nintendo Direct, or I should say Super Nintendo World Direct (you can't just invent a new type of Direct for everything thing you've got, Nintendo), is set to air later today in the US at 2pm PT/ 5pm ET. In the UK, weirdly, the presentation will be available to watch on-demand from tomorrow, November 12, at 8am, but if you don't want to wait that long (and why would you), that US livestream will be kicking off at 10pm GMT. Maybe Nintendo thought Donkey Kong is just a bit too scary to be the last thing you see before bed? Who knows.

Here's a couple of important things to stress as Nintendo always does: first of all, there won't be any new games shown off, so don't expect a new Zelda game or whatever. More importantly, no, of course they're not showing off the Switch 2 here, and you'd be a bit odd for thinking they would anyway. Nintendo did recently say that it'll still be announcing the upcoming console before the end of the fiscal year, i.e. March 2025, so with a little patience it'll come eventually.