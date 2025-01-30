Hollywood's loaded summer 2025 lineup to make a big splash at Super Bowl: From Jurassic World Rebirth to Fantastic Four, here's what you should expect

2025 is truly loaded with blockbusters of all types and sizes whether you like it or not, so you can bet money on several movie studios starting the year with a bang at February 9's Super Bowl LIX. Jurassic World: Rebirth and Marvel Studios are expected to have a huge presence, but they could be only the tip of the iceberg.

Via Deadline, we've learned a few more deets on what to expect from this year's big Super Bowl after a slimmer 2024 theatrical schedule following the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Long story short: A lot is probably coming our way.

A good reminder of this marketing strategy's success is that "tentpole movies like Deadpool & Wolverine ($211.4M opening) and Wicked ($112.5M) launched during last year's Super Bowl," and that's only accounting for their US domestic openings. They went on to earn $1.33 billion and $717.6 million across the globe respectively. With the theatrical machine slowly but steadily ramping up following the pandemic years and such a packed movie slate ready to drop this year, it makes sense that the usual big players will be making big moves.

Disney, to the surprise of no one, has a lot going on this year, and flicks like Snow White (March 21), Lilo & Stitch (May 23), and Pixar's Elio (June 13) could make an appearance. More specifically, Lilo & Stitch has yet to unveil a full trailer, so that's a very likely one.

2025 also marks a very important year for Disney-owned Marvel Studios' MCU efforts after too many box office slumps and 2024's uptick thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine; Captain America: Brave New World (February 14) is now around the corner, so maybe one big spot could give it an extra push. That said, Thunderbolts* (May 2) is waiting for more time to shine and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) is still waiting to release its first trailer. According to Deadline, the studio will be showing two of their movies, so place your bets now.

Image credit: Marvel

Universal Pictures is expected to wow audiences with trailers for both the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake (June 13) and Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 2). The latter has yet to unveil its dinosaurs and be seen in movement, but almost everything we've heard from the director and veteran Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp sounds enticing and is making us hopeful.

"Sitting out this year are Sony, Warner, Netflix, Amazon MGM Studios, and Lionsgate." With how packed July is looking, you'd think Warner Bros. would make an extra push to sell more people on James Gunn's Superman (July 11), but as usual (bar a failed attempt in 2023 to make people care about The Flash), WB Pictures isn't joining the Super Bowl party.

Paramount Pictures will keep the opposite tradition alive though: "This year, the buzz is that Par will air spots for the Jack Quaid comedy thriller Novocaine (March 14), the Smurfs animated musical movie starring Rihanna (July 18) and Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning," according to Deadline. Of course, the latest (and maybe last Tom Cruise-starring) Mission: Impossible should be the priority here, so we wouldn't be surprised if the star himself shows up in person to do an extra something.

As always, expect the movie spots and trailers revealed during the Super Bowl broadcast to hit YouTube and social media either before or shortly afterwards. In fact, you should also see some teases next week in the leadup to the game.