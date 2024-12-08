Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's roadmap is finally coming to an end with Deathstroke, and after an incredibly rough year, presumably the end of new updates

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has finally revealed its last character from the previously announced roadmap, but that's probably it now, right?

It's weird to acknowledge that a studio as highly regarded as Rocksteady would be responsible for one of the biggest video game bombs of the year, but here we are, almost a year on from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's launch, and things still aren't doing so hot. In fact, things are so bad that the game received a whopping 95% discount as part of a Steam sale, letting you pick it up for only £3. I genuinely can't remember a time where you could pick up a triple-A game less than a year old for the price of a cup of coffee, so it really makes it clear how bad things are.

It kind of feels like Rocksteady has given up on the game too, as on Friday this week it revealed that Deathstroke would be coming to the game next week on December 10 by… just posting a tweet with an image attached. Zero details about season 4, which the new character is launching with, no trailer, just a simple tweet essentially just saying "yup, it's happening!" Dire stuff really, especially considering it's the first tweet from the game's official account in over half a month (the most recent tweet before that is literally just about a Riddler-themed grenade, too).

Back in June, Warner Bros. did confirm that Rocksteady would see the game through to its four-season roadmap outlined at the start of the year, which it certainly is doing. But seeing as Warner Bros. didn't say anything about what comes after that, I think we can safely assume that this is the end of the road for the live service game that shouldn't have been. Fingers crossed Rocksteady can get back to doing what it does best: single-player games (hint, hint Warner Bros.).