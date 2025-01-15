Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ends with two minute long wet fart that doesn't really Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Well, that's all folks. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game that's lived a pretty difficult life as a live service shootery thing that didn't quite catch on in the way that suits pray live service shootery things will, is over. It's now recived its final season, and with that an ending to its main story that, well, it's definitely a thing that exists.

Yep, the game that came out last year, was either kinda ok with potential to maybe be more than that or a bit crap depending on how much you personally enjoyed what it offered has reached the end of a run that's reportedly contributed to just some of the many layoffs in the games industry over the last little bit.

Spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season four, episode eight, lie ahead.

As you'd expect, given it's likely now viewed as a problem child by the same kinds of higher-ups who probably played a role in it not being the kind of thing most players wanted, said ending has left a lot of folks who were still paying attention a bit unsatisfied.

This ending is a two minute-ish long 2D animated comic strip, which sees Harley Quinn basically narrate the whole conclusion to you in her very Harley Quinn voice. So, what's happened? Well, Batman's not dead. And as it turns out, all the Suicide Squad did was kill some clones of the Justice League, rather than the actual Justic League. Bats punches the big baddie Braniac. The Suicide Squad's head bombs get disabled, so they're no longer a Suicide Squad.

Roll credits. Well, roll a big, goofy bit of text that says "Braniac killed" like you've just won a supervillian-vanquishing number one victory royale. Nice. So, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ends with you realising you've not actually Suicide Squad: killed the real Justice League, and as you can imagine, that's left some players feeling that this finale is "kinda ass ngl".

You've got to feel for the developers themselves at Rocksteady, because I'd be very surprised if many of those doing the work on the ground actually wanted the game's story to end like this, or play out as it has once SS:KTJL's proverbial popularity goose was cooked. While this is the end of updates to it, the game "will remain playable in both online and the recently released offline mode" for the moment.

Do you think Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League deserved a better ending than this? Let us know below!