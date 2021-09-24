New look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming at DC FanDome in October

Warner Bros. has confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is part of the publisher's games line-up for October's DC FanDome event, where various parts of the wider company will share updates about their upcoming projects.

A recent trailer for the FanDome hinted at an appearance by Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but it's now been confirmed.

Warner Bros. did not say, however, what we can actually expect to see - just that it will be a new reveal of some kind. Alongside today's announcement, WB also released the game's keyart, which has all four main characters - Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark - looking down at the camera.

Back in August, Warner Bros. announced that Gotham Knights, too, will be part of the event.

This year's DC FanDome takes place October 16. It's an entirely digital affair. Last year, it chiefly brought us a first look at Gotham Knights gameplay.

Developed by Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an open-world shooter set in Metropolis, where you play as these four members of the infamous squad as you embark on a quest to save Earth from evil Superman. It’s out sometime in 2022.