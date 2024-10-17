Subnautica 2 has finally gets a release window at the Xbox Partner Showcase: it's coming to Game Pass in 2025

Subnautica 2 has just got a cinematic teaser trailer at the Xbox Partner Showcase in a slick cinematic trailer. It's coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025, and will be available on Game Pass.

The trailer itself shows what you'd expect, some happy folks exploring under the sea until a giant squid pulls up looking for trouble. While not particuarly informational, an Xbox Wire article on the game helps peel back the curtain on the game for those interested.

"We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes crafting the foundation of the next Subnautica experience. Our goal has always been to bring early access to as many members of our community as possible, to develop the game alongside our fans and players. That’s why we’re equally proud to announce that Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) will be available with Game Pass on day one."

"Launching via the Xbox Game Preview program provides an incredible opportunity for anyone trying the game to send feedback our way. It helped shape and guide the direction of Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, and we’re thrilled to be developing Subnautica 2 in the same tradition!"

"As teased in the heart-stopping trailer that debuted during the Xbox Partner Preview event, for the first time in the Subnautica franchise, you’ll traverse beyond Planet 4546B. Whether you’re bringing the experience of your previous adventures with you, or are new to the Subnautica games, you’ll get to explore lush new environments, encounter fascinating creatures around every corner, and uncover the secrets at the core of this mysterious planet. But as familiar as things might seem to seasoned players at first glance, Subnautica 2 will offer new and unique experiences that will keep you on your… fins."

