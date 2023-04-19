Street Fighter 6 Showcase goes live tomorrow - features Lil Wayne

A Street Fighter 6 showcase will be going live tomorrow! It'll be just over 30 minutes long and will feature Lil Wayne for some reason. Okay!

Announced via the official Capcom Twitter, the showcase will be the final pre-release update before the game launches on June 2. We don't know what to expect from this showcase at this time, other than it will contain "big news and announcements," according to the announcement post, so we'll have to tune in and find out live!

You can watch the announcement trailer yourself here!

When does the Street Fighter 6 showcase go live? Well, the show is set to kick off at 3PM PT / 6PM ET / 11AM BST / 12AM CEST. Those two latter time zones will have to check in April 21.

Okay, so what should we expect to see? We've already got hands on with the online battle lounge via the public betas, and many characters have been revealed via trailers. While we have seen the world tour mode, we've only seen small slices of it. A larger, more comprehensive showcase of the single player component of Street Fighter 6 isn't a bad shout.

If you don't mind busting out the copium, there could also be a final batch of character trailers shown off! If you remember the Street Fighter 6 roster leak all those months ago, we're still missing some of the characters including Akuma, A.K.I, and ED. Who knows?

If you're looking for a final prediciton, here's one for you. Street Fighter 6 has guest gameplay commentators. I'm not saying Lil Wayne isn't taking part in this showcase out of the kindness of his heart. I Love Me some rappers in fighting games, and it would be sweet as a Lollipop to see Lil Wayne lend his voice to the game.

But what do you think? Will you be tuning in live? Let us know below!