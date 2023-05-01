Don't play the Street Fighter 6 beta "outside of the designated period," you might just get banned

If you had access to the Street Fighter 6 beta, and you've continued to play outside of designated hours, you might want to cut that out before Capcom finds out.

In a recent tweet from the Capcom Fighters Twitter account, the developer shared that it had found some players had been playing the Street Fighter Closed Beta Test even though the test was technically over. As a result, Capcom has clarified that any other players that do this may be banned from playing in some of the upcoming tournaments that feature the fighting game.

"It has come to our attention that some users have been accessing the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test (CBT) software and playing the game outside of the designated period," the statement opens. "This is a violation of the CBT Terms of Service and can be seen as a violation of the Capcom Pro Tour code of conduct.

"For the avoidance of doubt, from this point forward, any player who is shown with clear evidence to be accessing the CBT in an unauthorised way may be deemed ineligible for the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour and Street Fight League seasons. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in helping maintain the fairness and competitive integrity of our competitions."

Essentially, if you get caught, that could be the end of the road for you as a pro player, at least for this season's tournaments. The point appears to be that Capcom doesn't want certain players having advantages of being able to practise the game more than others, so it seems to be enforcing this in the name of fairness. Which is, for lack of a better word, fair!

It should be noted that this appears to be different from the demo that Capcom recently released, which has a limited range of content, but does let you try out the open world part of the game, as well as Luke and Ryu.