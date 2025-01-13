Been fiending for some good Street Fighter 6 news? Well, Mai is finally getting her gameplay trailer later today

It's been a while since we got any news in regards to new character content in Street Fighter 6, but that all ends today! In a matter of hours, we're due to see Mai's gameplay trailer, which should finally give us a peak at what she'll play like in Capcom's premier fighting game.

Mai, first announced for the game in June last year, is obviously not a Street Fighter character. Rather, she's a guest character from the Fatal Fury series, who follows Terry Bogard hopping over from one legacy IP to another.

What's interesting is that despite us knowing Mai would be coming to Street Fighter 6 for some time, we don't actually know how she'll play! One expects to see a lot of her legacy move list from King of Fighters making a return, but given the unique features in Street Fighter 6 like the drive gauge, perhaps we'll see a few new attacks pop up. Or, like Terry, it's possible we'll see some really old attacks make a return in a flashy new form.

We won't have to wait long either way. The Mai gameplay trailer is set to release on Capcom channels at 3PM PT/6PM ET/12AM UTC so glue your eyes to Twitter and YouTube to be among the first to find out for yourselves. Alternatively, you can watch it below.

This trailer drops in the midst of a community outcry for more content updates in Street Fighter 6. While battle pass updates have kept coming, character releases and major alternate costumes have been rather scarce over the last few months, leading many to vent their frustrations with the game.

Given the current sentiment around Street Fighter 6, how do you feel about Mai's gameplay trailer later today? Are you excited? Let us know below!