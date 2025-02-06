Street Fighter 6 finally concludes one of the fighting game's longest running jokes, in the World Tour of all places

Street Fighter 6 is having a real peak moment in the spotlight right now, ever since the release of Mai Shiranu as the game's latest DLC character. But one of the coolest little surprises for fans of the decades-old franchise that Mai comes from - Fatal Fury - is the conclusion of a fun gag close to the hearts of players worldwide.

This gag is that Mai Shiranu and Andy Bogard have been in a fun but vague relationship for a while. Mai would state Andy was her fiance, but but Andy was focused on martial arts. Y'know, as a character in a fighting game. In recent King of Fighters games, this relationship was made more explicit. However, it's in Street Fighter 6 we see both Mai and Andy finally getting married, which is a lovely wrap-up to one of the genre's longest romances.

This reveal is found in Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode, in which players can now talk with Mai and learn a lot more about Mai and what she's been up to. It's through these chats that you can see Mai and Andy getting married in a lovely bit of custom art with most of the girlies from Street Fighter all dressed up and in attendance. This, is kind of what World Tour is all about in my book. A nice avenue for players to dig into the characters they love, and for cool story development to happen alongside that.

🎨MAI SHIRANUI INVITED ALL THE STREET FIGHTER GIRLS TO HER WEDDING😭😭 pic.twitter.com/t6g3fknky1 — Fighting-Games Daily (@FGC_Daily) February 5, 2025

Fans online are obviously loving this reveal, as who doesn't want to see one of their favourite characters tie the knot? It's a big win for Mai lovers, and massive W for Andy fans, and another cool moment in the life of Street Fighter 6.