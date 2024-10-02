Steven Spielberg, director of classics like ET and Indiana Jones, is apparently a fan of... Call of Duty?

It turns out that legendary director Steven Spielberg is quite the gamer, and in particular loves Call of Duty.

There's obviously been several games based off of Spielberg's works over his many years of filmmaking, so there's always been a link between the two, but I bet like me you didn't know that the director likes to play games too. His son, Max Spielberg, recently made an appearance on MinnMax to talk about his upcoming game at FuzzyBot, Lynked: Banner of the Spark (as spotted by Kotaku). Obviously his father came up, because when your name is Spielberg and your dad is Spielberg, people are going to talk about Spielberg. Max has actually been in the industry for a while, having worked on titles like Assassin's Creed Unity and Battlefield 1, and he shared that it was his dad's love of games that got him into them.

"He loves gaming," Max said of his dad. "He’s the one that got me into it. He plays games. He’s a big PC gamer and so that’s kind of our bonding point as well. He's like, 'hey what's good', 'what are the new [shooters?]', which Call of Duty should I be playing?' You know, like 'just send me a list of the top five shooters and I'll get 'em downloaded and we can play them together when you come over to the house.'" Don't go thinking you'll be running into Steven online when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 comes out later this month, as Max explained that "He plays the campaign."

Steven could also apparently never get used to controllers, preferring keyboard and mouse, with Max explaining, "He's big into story games and I’m always trying to get him to play Uncharted, I’m like it’s Indiana Jones, you’d appreciate this. And he’s like 'I can’t do controllers. I can only do keyboard and mouse." Now we at least know that Steven is aware of Uncharted, which really is just Indiana Jones, at least.

If you're interested in checking FuzzyBot's Lynked: Banner of the Spark, it's due out later this month, October 22, as an early access release on Steam.