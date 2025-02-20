Steel Hunters has an open beta kicking off later today, for all you noble mech lovers out there
Players can unlock some rewards for the main game, as well as some special goodies for the very best.
If you've been looking for a new mecha game to mess around in, or consider yourself a fan of more strategic-focused multiplayer shooters, an open beta for Steel Hunters may just be what you've been looking for. Good news! It starts later today.
Running from today - the 20th of February - until the 24th, players will be able to try out a selection of varied mechs at no cost whatsover. In addition, all players that take part will be able to work towards a permanent reward for the full release: a skin for the Trenchwalker.
It goes a little further than that too. Because Wargaming (the developers amd publisher of Steel Hunters) are having a big publisher weekend on Steam, those who land in the top 10 of the daily leaderboards will earn themselves Steam gift cards and some exclusive physical merch. Not a bad prize for those willing to really sink some time in this weekend.
I was able to play a bit of Steel Hunters during a closed beta test earlier this year, and while I didn't take the opportunity to sing its praises back then, I will take this opportunity to say the game is quite engaging. It's still got that World of Tanks style DNA spread throughout it - you can feel it as you navigate online matches and pilot the various mechs - but it's also distinct enough to win other those more enticed by Sci-Fi over Mil-Sim games.
Give it a try at least over the next few days. Who knows? You might just find your next big timesink.