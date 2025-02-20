Steel Hunters has an open beta kicking off later today, for all you noble mech lovers out there

If you've been looking for a new mecha game to mess around in, or consider yourself a fan of more strategic-focused multiplayer shooters, an open beta for Steel Hunters may just be what you've been looking for. Good news! It starts later today.

Running from today - the 20th of February - until the 24th, players will be able to try out a selection of varied mechs at no cost whatsover. In addition, all players that take part will be able to work towards a permanent reward for the full release: a skin for the Trenchwalker.

It goes a little further than that too. Because Wargaming (the developers amd publisher of Steel Hunters) are having a big publisher weekend on Steam, those who land in the top 10 of the daily leaderboards will earn themselves Steam gift cards and some exclusive physical merch. Not a bad prize for those willing to really sink some time in this weekend.

I was able to play a bit of Steel Hunters during a closed beta test earlier this year, and while I didn't take the opportunity to sing its praises back then, I will take this opportunity to say the game is quite engaging. It's still got that World of Tanks style DNA spread throughout it - you can feel it as you navigate online matches and pilot the various mechs - but it's also distinct enough to win other those more enticed by Sci-Fi over Mil-Sim games.

Give it a try at least over the next few days. Who knows? You might just find your next big timesink.