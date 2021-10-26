Here are the rest of the Steam Sale dates for 2021

If you've been online at all over the past few years, you know that Steam Sales leak. They leak all the time. Almost every year, there's a leak. Look how easy it is for us to find links to stories about Steam Sale dates leaking.

Well, no more: apparently fed up with the constant, predictable timeline of leaks, Valve has simply opted to share all the information about upcoming Steam Sales itself.

The dates, which have been published over on Steamworks – a resource inteded for publishers and developers, rather than the general public – are accesible to everyone, and we've listed them below for ease.

Steam Halloween Sale - October 28 - November 1, 2021.

- October 28 - November 1, 2021. Steam Autumn Sale - November 24 - 30, 2021.

- November 24 - 30, 2021. Steam Winter Sale - December 22, 2021 - January 5, 2022.

These are the blue-ribbon, massive sales that tend to provoke memes about preparing your wallet, with Gabe deified in religious regalia. The ones you need to intetionally save up for.

But there are likely going to be other, smaller sales in the meantime, too – ones not dealt with directly by Valve, for instance.

If you prefer your PC storefront a little bit more Epic-flavoured, you'll be pleased to know there's also a sale on there, too. The store is in the midst of its Halloween special, which apparently is becoming something of a trend for the fledgling storefront.