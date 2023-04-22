Steam Puzzle Fest kicks off April 24 with sales on all sorts of puzzle games

Like puzzle games? Then you'll love the Steam Puzzle Fest because plenty of titles in the genre will be on sale for an entire week.

Kicking off Monday, April 24, Steam Puzzle Fest will run until the following Monday, May 1.

During the week, you can save plenty on tile matching, hidden objects, physics-based, exploration, card & board, word & trivia, VR, and other puzzle games.

Some puzzle titles are already on sale, such as The Night of the Rabbit ($1.99), Botanicula ($2.99), Samorost 3 ($4.99), 60 Seconds Reatomized ($4.99), and The Rewinder ($8.62).

But there will be other puzzlers going on sale, such as Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition, Cube Escape Collection, LEGO Builder's Journey, 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel, Last Call BBS, Escape Simulator, Baba Is You, Dorfromantik, Escape Academy, Manifold Garden, and The Room VR: A Dark Matter, so keep your eyes on the main page of Steam.

Should something take your fancy, but you aren't ready to whip out your wallet, a demo may be available. Valve said there will be plenty of demos and sneak peeks at upcoming puzzlers, so keep checking back.

Have fun out there, and spend responsibly.