Steam Next Fest: October Edition - here's just sampling of the demos available

Steam Next Fest kicked off yesterday, and there are hundreds of indie demos to download and play.

Steam Next Fest: October 2021 Edition runs through October 7 and alongside demos, developers will be taking part in livestreams to discuss their upcoming releases.

There will also be chats with the devs themselves, and this will continue throughout the week.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There will be demos available for titles such as real-time strategy game Starship Troopers - Terran Command; virtual hobby simulator Model Builder; point-and-click psychological horror detective game Saint Kotar; 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure Arcade Paradise; the first playable demo of first person psychological thriller Martha Is Dead; sandbox puzzle game Trading Time; and bullet ridden action game DeathrunTV.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There's the farming action RPG with a twist Monster Harvest; mesoamerican-inspired platformer ITORAH; the plant-based occult mystery Strange Horticulture; hacking RPG Midnight Protocol; puzzle adventure title The God Killer: Chapter 1; and there's also SockMonkey Studios' arena shooter, Fish Tanks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you want to try out 2D platformer Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, you can; there's the class-based co-op RTS DwarfHeim; horrorpunk action RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes; the Quake meets Rocket League title QFIELD; narrative experience Acolyte; Arctictopia, the puzzle-solving game set in the Arctic; and there's also the roguelite turn-based RPG Trinity Archetype.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A follow up to the rather popular Himno is in the works, and you can try a demo for Himno - The Silent Melody today; Annapurna Interactive’s upcoming story-building puzzle game Storyteller is available to try; just in time for the season is spooky Halloween themed party game Mega Monster Party; investigative mystery game Outbreak Island has a demo; you can play as a cyber samurai in action side-scroller Blind Fate: Edo no Yami; and then there's the new turn-based tactical RPG Urban Strifefrom former Ubisoft devs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can also access free demos for these cool-looking games: Them and Us, TowersRTS, Splash Cars, Peace, Death 2, Wisper, Deep Space Gardening, Airhead, Alien Dawn, Strawhart, Dark Crypt, Striving for Light, Janosix 2.

And that's not even half of it. So, hop on Steam and download some trials. You never know when you may find your next favorite game.