Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition - here's just some of the demos available

Steam Next Fest kicked off earlier this week, and there are tons of indie demos ready for you to download and play.

Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition runs through February 28 and alongside demos, developers are taking part in livestreams to discuss their upcoming releases.

There are also chats with the devs themselves, and this will continue for the duration.

There will be demos available for titles such as Flight of Nova, a flight simulation where you pilot spacecraft according to laws of physics; DreadXP’s survival horror game with puppets My Friendly Neighborhood; retro action-RPG Souldiers; side-scrolling adventure Little Orpheus from The Chinese Room; cozy organization puzzle game A Little To The Left; and creepy adventure game Beacon Pines.

There's tabletop RPG experience Demeo: PC Edition; casual survival sandbox game Oldowan; the cool-looking village simulation game The Wandering Village; mining sandbox adventure Core Keeper; multiplayer tactical space-based shooter Boundary; bullet hell FPS Scathe; Food Truck Simulator; fast turn-based strategy RPG with real-time combat Hero's Hour; and atmospheric vehicle adventure Far: Changing Tides.

If you want to try out survival colonization game, you can; there's Civil War real-time combat game; you can defeat heroes by playing as a monster in; solve disturbing cases in story-driven mystery simulator; you can hunt down a rogue AI in cyberpunk FPS; play former PlayStation exclusive; a demo for the simulation strategy city builderis available; you can also try out single-player speedrunning FPS; and there's hand drawn adventure game

Trail of Ayash is an open world game that focuses on indigenous people and their myths in the Pre-Columbian era; Boundary is a FPS astronaut game; you can try out gothic multiplayer platform brawler Skeleton Crew; Crossfire: Legion is a real time strategy game from the developers behind Homeworld 3; there's god game Fata Deum; you can bring destroyed buildings back to life in WWII Rebuilder; dive into a harrowing ocean abyss and unravel long-forgotten mysteries in Silt; and you can try out the rematered Egyptian city builder Pharaoh: A New Era.

You can also access free demos for these cool-looking games: TFM: The First Men,Conan Chop Chop, Beholder 3, Lost in Fantaland, Farewell North, Super Catboy, Small Saga, and Potion Tycoon.

And that's not even the half of it. So, hop on Steam and download some trials. You never know when you may find your next favorite game.