Steam Next Fest February 2022 Edition kicks off on the 21st

Quick bit of news for you: Valve has announced Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition will kick off in a couple of weeks, and as usual, developers from all over the world will have demos available for you to try.

From February 21-28, you can play hundreds of demos from games with future releases on Steam.

During this time, the developers will want to hear from you, and you will have plenty of chances to interact with them through livestreams and developer chats scheduled throughout the entire event.

If you start to feel overwhelmed at the sheer amount of demos, Valve can help you whittle things down thanks to the ability to narrow your search by genre and sub-genre.

You can also look out for a schedule of developer livestreams throughout the week that you can use to plan ahead and get to know the people behind the games.

The previous Steam Next Fest was held back in October, and there were so many demos available, it was hard to decide which ones to play, but we managed to try out a few.

Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition will kick off at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK on February 21.