SteamOS 3 leaks, giving us a look at the full Steam Deck UI

The Steam Deck UI will eventually make its way to PC, so we may as well have a look now.
Sherif Saed
Sherif Saed
Published on

The latest version of Valve's Linux-based operating system, SteamOS 3, is now out in the wild. This is the same system that'll be installed on every Steam Deck, but it's also of interest to Windows users running Steam on desktops and other devices.

That is, in part, because Valve will be porting the Steam Deck UI over onto PC to replace the dated Big Picture Mode, at some point. Valve has made several changes to the flow of the interface specifically for it to work on a handheld device, and some of these benefits will transfer over to the controller-driven side of desktop Steam.

SteamDB's ever-vigilant Pavel Djundik shared a number of screenshots of the new UI, taken from the leaked build. As Djundik points out, the design is very similar to the current Steam library look, albeit with a few layout changes.

Djundik added that the store is currently inaccessible, which makes sense given the nature of this in-development build. He also revealed that some are already running this build of SteamOS on other PC-based handhelds.

The Steam Deck will begin shipping this December, but many likely won't get theirs until the first or second quarter of 2022. It's not clear when this UI will make it over to PC.

