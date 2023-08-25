Here's when Starfield unlocks in your region

Everyone who isn't currently playing Starfield is anxious to know when they can get their hands on the next game from Bethesda Game Studios. The developer has published potentially the last piece of information before launch, and it's the big map with all the launch times across the world.

Starfield has two launch dates. The standard edition/Game Pass worldwide release is September 6, but you can play it as early as September 1 if you buy the more expensive Premium Edition. The good news is that the game unlocks at the same time across Steam, and the Xbox Store. The unlock times are the same, too, for each of the two releases.

The earliest you can play Starfield is 5pm PDT on August 31, and at the same time on September 5 for the proper launch. Here's the full release schedule map, and our breakdown below:

The full Starfield unlock times map. | Image credit: Bethesda

Starfield PC and Xbox unlock times