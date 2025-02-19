Remember Starfield? Well, a new mod makes ship to ship teleportation a thing in it, so you can rudely phase into someone's zero-gravity living room like that Spock guy

Starfield still exists, believe it or not, and has just gotten an interesting mod that's made me consider re-installing it just so I can roleplay as some kind of intergalactic version of Monty Python's Spanish Inquisition.

It's Neeher's 'Ship to Ship Transporter' and it's one of those mods that you look at and think to yourself 'Hang on, how have I ever lived without something like this?' Or at the very least, 'Well, there's a nice alternative to just blasting everything out of the sky and taking forever to dock'.

As you might've guessed by the name, it's a mod for PC and Xbox that lets you teleport from the inside of your ship into the interior of a hostile vessel, so you can finish off a battle by blasting a crew to bits in-person. After all, if there's one thing Starfield needs, it's the ability to see the faces of more people before you add them to the massive blob of bodies you see every time you shut your eyes because someone's put you to sleep with chatter about Starborn again.

As they demonstrate in the video below, Neeher's created two new transporter habs of slightly different sizes, and to install one you'll need to have rank one of the starship design skill.

Once you've bought one and fitted it to your ship at the Deimos staryard, the next time you're in a ship battle and manage to take out the shields of an enemy, you should be able to hop out of the pilot's seat, head over to the transporter and boom, you've phased into the bunk bed of someone you're trying to kill. Assuming the entire crew's not standing right next to where you spawn, you'll have a shot and taking them all out and nicking their stuff.

Or, I mean, you can just politely say hello. This is a nice ship you've got here. I'm really digging where you've put the toilet that's specially designed to avoid flinging a bunch of s**t everywhere if the gravity generator fails. Say, have you folks got a minute to hear about our lord and saviour Todd Howard?

They'll probably shoot you in the face, but you can try.

If nothing else, it's something to do if you're not currently busy with another big RPG like Avowed, which I've just kicked off the world's first bare bum any% speedrun of.