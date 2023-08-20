Starfield makes the very correct call of making Pluto a planet again

Great news everyone: Pluto is a planet again! Or at least, Bethesda certainly seems to think so, as it seems to be one in Starfield.

Way back in 2006, the International Astronomy Union General Assembly made the controversial decision to no longer classify Pluto as a planet. It's something Pluto fans haven't quite been able to get over, because why the hell shouldn't it be classified as one? Sure, I'm not a scientist, but you've got to stick your neck out for the little guy. Bethesda also seems to want to defend the little planet that couldn't, as Rebs Gaming on YouTube spotted that Pluto is quite clearly labelled on a Starfield map of our solar system.

Now, you could make the argument that of course it's labelled, it might be a dwarf planet, but it's still in a solar system. So what about Eris, or Ceres, or Haumea? They're all dwarf planets too, but none of them are listed. Therefore, the only logical explanation is that in the far off year of 2330, the year Starfield is set in, it was decided that Pluto is in fact a planet after all. Which is obviously the correct decision, because sometimes you have to stick it to the man.

Earlier this week, Bethesda held a Q&A on its official Discord, where it shared some more information about the upcoming RPG. Those that like to go for the full roleplay experience will probably be happy to hear that you can buy a house, and yes, you can even be sent to jail. Plus, there are plenty of companions to recruit if you're feeling lonely. On top of that, if you were thinking about attempting a pacifist run, think again, as Bethesda also said it's basically impossible to not do at least a little bit of violence during some missions.

If you were thinking of diving into one last Bethesda game before Starfield drops in just under a couple of weeks time, you should forget about Fallout 4 or Skyrim: what you should really play is Fallout 76.

Shoutout to the Starfield developers for making Pluto a planet again and explorable! #Starfield #Xbox pic.twitter.com/fJIDOuozcF — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 17, 2023

