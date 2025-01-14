Relax, Stardew Valley Switch players who've been stuck in unhappy marriages for months, it looks like your divorce may go through in time for the Switch 2 reveal

Have you been sick of your spouse in Stardew Valley for a little while now? Have you tried to divorce them, and found that you can't do it because the game keeps crashing? Well, if you're on console, that shouldn't have been an issue since about Christmas, and if you're on Nintendo Switch, a solution is still coming, and looks like it might rock up before the Switch 2.

Yep, that's the Switch 2 that seems likely to be revealed in the next couple of days, so the clock's definitely ticking on your unholy matrimony.

This issue with Stardew, known as the "divorce crash" because it, well, makes the game crash every time you try to peace out of your marriage, started cropping up late last year. Cue a bunch of threads with titles like "Can't divorce", "Is anybody having trouble divorcing their spouse?", "Divorce + game crashing", and just "Divorce".

Luckily, it was fixed for Xbox and PlayStation players via a patch that SV developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone casually dropped in the early hours of December 26 UK time, seemingly because he throught it'd make a nice prezzie to shove under the tree at the last minute. The Switch wasn't included though, with Barone promising it'd be soon to follow.

Well, if you've been waiting, good news. It's not been forgotten about. "The patch for Switch that fixes the divorce crash and the raccoon shop (among other fixes) is still coming," reads Barone's latest tweet, "It will be released as soon as possible."

The patch for Switch that fixes the divorce crash and the raccoon shop (among other fixes) is still coming. It will be released as soon as possible — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 13, 2025

The race, it seems, is on. What'll happen first, your Switch Stardew divorce, or the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal? Which is the more life-changing? Which will leave the most people you know crying with happiness, frustration, sadness, or just because they're overcome with all of the above? Which will cost you more money in the long-term?

It's ok, I'm sure you'll get on just fine in both cases. It's tough adjusting to seeing a new face you've made a sizeable financial commitment to every day, regardless of whether that face has joy-cons and a button that might activate a camera. But life moves on. Sorry, Harvey. It's not you. It's Switch 2.