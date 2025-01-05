There's no denying Stardew Valley's popularity, as its latest sales figure milestone puts it above titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If you thought Stardew Valley was popular, you probably didn't realise just how popular, as the indie game hits a pretty massive sales milestone.

We all know that Stardew Valley is a massively beloved farming sim. There's no doubt about it, everyone's at least heard of it even if they haven't played it, but considering the fact its genre is just broadly popular rather than exceptionally popular might have you wondering just how successful it actually is. Turns out, ridiculously so. Creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone recently updated the game's official website to reflect current sales figures, and as of December 2024, "Stardew Valley has sold over 41 million copies across all platforms, with over 26 million copies sold on PC, and 7.9 million copies on the Nintendo Switch."

Now, let's put that sales figure into perspective. In terms of the best-selling games of all time, that figure places it at the 15th spot, only a few million behind Wii Fit. That also places it above massive titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, an impressive feat for what was once just a humble indie game. For some extra context, that almost means the game has sold about 11 million copies in less than a year, as Barone shared in February last year that the game had sold over 30 million copies.

2024 also saw the release of the game's latest update, version 1.6, despite the fact Barone had announced his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, three years prior. Don't worry too much about that though, as the developer did make it clear last month that the highly anticipated follow-up is still coming. He even said a lot of work has been done on it, and considering how popular Stardew Valley is, he doesn't exactly need to rush this one out.