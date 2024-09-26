StarCraft Remastered and StarCraft II's campaign mode are getting a new lease on life on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass this November

Great news, StarCraft fans. StarCraft Remastered and the campaign for StarCraft II are coming to PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate tier subscribers. Players using those services can download both on November 5 later this year.

These classic Blizzard Games appear to be the latest Activision Blizzard-based benefit to Xbox following that aquisition you probably didn't hear much about late last year. While their multiplayer modes are free-to-play, this means the single-player elements of StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection will be "available to anyone with a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription" from the date specified above.

This announcement came during Xbox's 2024 Tokyo Game Show broadcast, and was followed by an Xbox Wire blog post penned by Amelia Savery at Activision Blizzard. They wrote the following: "Ever since StarCraft first launched in 1998 and expanded with StarCraft II in 2010, the series has left an indelible mark on the real-time strategy (RTS) genre, esports, and the rise of live streaming – and continues to enthral a very active and passionate community that is always looking to welcome new members into their ranks. So, while we wait for November 5 to roll around, let’s take a look at the impact the StarCraft series has had on the world… in ways you may not have expected!"

Savery continues by mentioning some of the impact the series has had, including a copy of StarCraft making it to space! But either way, a nice little benefit for Game Pass users who've not had a chance to try out StarCraft yet. At this point, you can pretty much play the entire series for the cost of a sub, so get to it!

