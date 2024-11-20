Fancy some Star Wars anime from the studios behind Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Cyberpunk 2077, and Ghost in the Shell? Visions season 3 is going to give you just that

Star Wars: Visions is back for another round of anime one-shots, as season 3 (or rather Volume 3) is coming next year.

With the world of Star Wars being a bit all over the place following the release of the, let's just say controversial, Rise of Skywalker back in 2019, one of the shining spots amongst the mixed bag of projects over the past few years has been Star Wars: Visions. If you haven't managed to catch it on Disney+, Visions is an anthology series of single episodes, all from different animation studios across the world, so far predominantly Japanese ones like Cyberpunk 2077's Studio Trigger, but season 2 did also offer up an episode from Wallace and Gromit creator Aardman. Those of you that have checked it out and are desperate for more will be quite happy to hear that over on StarWars.com it's been announced another season is coming, with some real pedigree attached to it.

For one, Studio Trigger is back for another episode, their first being almost an exaggerated, alternate universe, gender-swapped take on the original trilogy, so I'm excited to see what it has planned for this season. There's also David Production, the studio behind the one and only Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, as well as Production I.G, best known for the original Ghost in the Shell. On top of that there's WIT Studio, who you'll know for making the first few seasons of Attack on Titan, as well as Kamikaze Douga, and Anima, Kinema citrus Co., and Project Studio Q.

Volume 3 of #StarWarsVisions is coming to @DisneyPlus in 2025. pic.twitter.com/ArCiMPyOUy — Star Wars (@starwars) November 20, 2024

The only downside is that a specific release date hasn't been shared just yet - currently it's set to be released in 2025, which is just around the corner now, but you'll probably have to wait a while for it.

In the meantime, Disney and Lucasfilm are clearly trying to figure out what to do on the film side of things, as a recent report claimed that they're currently trying to figure out if they can bring back Rey for a new trilogy of films.