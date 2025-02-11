Star Wars' solo Rey movie might still be missing in action, but Daisy Ridley has at least made it clear she's working hard to make sure they're "arriving at the absolute best place to tell this particular story"

That Star Wars movie all about Rey is making slow progress, but lead actor Daisy Ridley does at least seem to be "very involved" in the project.

Outside of The Mandalorian & Grogu, it's pretty up in the air as to when we'll be getting some more Star Wars films. We're coming up to two years since a fresh slate of movies were announced, including one from Logan director James Mangold, but perhaps most notably one that intends to bring back Daisy Ridley as Rey with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) at the helm. In fact, a report last year claimed that Lucasfilm might even be trying to bring back Rey for a whole suite of films, but that still remains to be seen, especially considering the fact her solo film has barely made any progress.

But speaking to Collider, Ridley offered an update of sorts on her solo Rey film, less so about where the film is in development, and more so how directly involved she is in its production. "I don’t know that I’d be a producer on it, but I certainly have been very involved," Ridley explained. "I’m involved in, well, not very involved, but I’m involved in as much as I know what’s going on, I know the story, I know what’s going on with the script, so I’m aware of all that. And I think what’s been really wonderful over the last few years is being more involved from the start to finish, really coming to set knowing this is the absolute best way we can tell this story."

It seems like getting the right team involved has been very important to Ridley, as she went on to say, "These are the best actors for the job. This is the best crew for the job. Having that confidence is so lovely. And it’s not that I didn’t have that before, but I’m much more cognizant of it now. So in that way, I’m looking forward to turning up, really knowing the ins and outs of what the journey has been, and we’re arriving at the absolute best place to tell this particular story."

Even two years later, not much is known about Rey's solo film, and it was only just a couple of weeks ago that a new writer was attached to it, so I suspect that we won't be seeing it for a while yet.