Star Wars: Skeleton Crew reveals Jude Law as a gun-toting Jedi and Jaleel White as an annoyed pirate

Most of us Star Wars fans are still cleaning up Outlaws' secondary activities and taking lots of pictures ahead of the Lando-centric DLC coming soon, but we shouldn't forget that another trip into the galaxy far, far away's underworld is right around the corner. Skeleton Crew is now ramping up the marketing ahead of its early December debut on Disney Plus, and it genuinely sounds like a ton of simple fun.

Via Entertainment Weekly, more has been revealed about Vane's (the Nikto pirate from The Mandalorian's third season) new pirate friends as well as Jude Law's mysterious Force-sensitive character Jod Na Nawood, who could very well be a fresh new take on the Jedi figure according to series creators/showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford.

"With the era we're in, we're kind of getting to play with that lawless thing...The Empire is gone, and so we're playing with a part of the galaxy that has a resurgence of piracy," Ford stated. If you weren't aware, this new series takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew, that is, the post-Return of the Jedi years. While the New Republic continues to rebuild and Grand Admiral Thrawn's threat looms near, a huge part of the galaxy has no one looking over it, so pirates, criminal syndicates, and whatnot are making tons of money.

Enter Vane, the annoying pirate who survived a Mandalorian assault in season 3 of Din Djarin and Grogu's show, who's teamed up with Urkel himself, Jaleel White, as the cyborg Gunter, Brutus (a Shistavanen carrying lots of pistols), Pax (that eyepatch looks cute on a Gran), and Chaelt. "I'm also a big fan of Monkey Island...That's also classic Lucas. So somewhere between Star Wars pirates and Monkey Island pirates. I think we found our sweet spot," Watts teases after the first trailer promising an adventure very much reminiscent of The Goonies and Stranger Things.

As for Jude Law's enigmatic character, Jod Na Nawood, who's seen using the Force in the first preview, we're fairly sure surprises are coming our way once we're watching the show. For now, Ford has mentioned that they wanted to introduce an entirely new type of Jedi and that Dave Filoni, now Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, made sure all of the duo's fresh ideas worked within the larger Star Wars universe: "You feel like you can safely explore things creatively without making some huge canonical mistake... And he gets both sides of that because he did that [mentoring under] George Lucas. So he gets that thing of, ‘I want to make a whole new kind of a Jedi,’ and then someone being like, ‘Okay, hold on. A lot of people have thought about this. Let's do this the right way.’ And it's so helpful."

The new photo shared by Lucasfilm and EW (it's at the top of this article) makes Law's character look very pirate-y and lawless, so maybe we're kind of getting a loose riff on early-days Kyle Katarn here, which would kind of sick. That said, I'm also a bit tired of like a hundred Jedi running around all while Luke is carrying the Order's future on his shoulders alone, so hopefully this guy will just be a Force-sensitive scoundrel who protects the lost kids at the centre of the story.