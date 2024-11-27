Good news, Star Wars fans, Skeleton Crew is releasing on Disney Plus just a little bit earlier than you thought

Thought you were going to watch Star Wars Skeleton Crew on Disney Plus this coming December 3? Think again, as the house of mouse has bumped up the premiere date.

It seems that Disney is ready for you to check out the next entry into the Star Wars universe a bit earlier than expected, as yesterday it shared that Skeleton Crew would be arriving on its streaming service a whole day earlier on December 2. That's not exactly a particularly huge shift, I'm sure only Disney could explain what seems like a pretty arbitrary decision, but hey ho! This also came with the news that when it does arrive it'll do so with a two-episode premiere, so if the first episode hooks you in you don't have to wait very long at all for the second one. Disney also shared who'll be directing each of the show's eight episodes, and there's some pretty familiar names listed.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Kicking things off is Jon Watts, the director of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy, who is also directing the eighth and final episode. David Lowery, whose catalogue includes a real mixed bag of films like last year's Peter Pan & Wendy, but also more serious titles like The Green Knight and A Ghost Story, is directing episodes two and three. Oscar winners The Daniels, best known for 2022's breakout hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, are taking over for episode four, with Jake Schreier (director of the upcoming Marvel flick Thunderbolts) handling episode five.

Mark your calendars. 🗓️



On December 2, stream the two-episode series premiere of #SkeletonCrew, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XrcxhS2wfv — Star Wars (@starwars) November 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On episode six is Bryce Dallas Howard, no stranger to Star Wars having directed several episodes of The Mandalorian. Lastly, on episode seven is Lee Isaac Chun, also a director on The Mandalorian, but also one of this year's biggest blockbusters Twisters.

Skeleton Crew's official synopsis explains that it follows "the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home - and meeting unlikely allies and enemies - will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined." Jude Law will be the most familiar face in the project, and generally it seems like you can expect a Spielberg adventure film kind of vibe overall.