Star Wars Outlaws wades into the whole Han Solo/Greedo who shot first debate, proves it's fallen for charismatic Corellian smuggler propaganda

Massive Entertainment has decided to offer up its stance on the 'who shot first, Han or Greedo' debate in Star Wars Outlaws and has quickly proven itself wrong.

Pretty much every Star Wars fan under the sun has a take on whether Han or Greedo shot first in A New Hope. It's an argument as old as time, and there is a correct answer if you like good storytelling, though creator George Lucas, ever the fan of retcons and alterations, did make it so that later versions of the film saw Greedo shoot first. In the very original, before Lucas made his wholly unnecessary changes, Han Solo shoots first, which is important because he's not meant to be a hero yet, and allows him to go on a character arc (storytelling, a novel concept). But Massive Entertainment has decided to go with what is technically canon in Star Wars Outlaws, with Greedo shooting first.

In the latest Star Wars game, you can actually visit Mos Eisley Cantina, because of course you can, and as spotted by one fan on the game's subreddit, if you head to the booth where Han and Greedo have their famous interaction, you can see a blaster mark on the side Han sits on. Which obviously means that Greedo shot first, as he would have had to have missed his shot, so Han could shoot him back. Which is wrong! Wrong for the aforementioned reasons, and I won't listen to any other perspective because when has a Star Wars fan ever changed their opinion on anything?

Still, more than anything it's just a fun little Easter Egg for fans to discover as they fly around from planet to planet, and ultimately doesn't matter in the greater scheme of things. Plus, a game can be wrong and still quite good, as our own Jim gave the game 4/5 stars in his review.