Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws is finally out later this week, but the reviews are already in for the Red Dead Redemption-esque game, leaving just one question: how is it? Well, it depends on who you ask, as while most reviews are generally favourable, it's sitting pretty much all over the spectrum of review scores.

Jim landed on the higher end for us at VG247, giving the game 4/5 stars in his review, which you can check out here. While Jim did make it clear that Star Wars Outlaws won't win many Game of the Year awards due to a mixture of reasons, it still manages to capture a very particular Star Wars vibe that helps you feel young again - and it helps that the game looks great too.

Still, Jim isn't the only one with opinions about Star Wars (too many people have opinions about Star Wars), but you can check out some of thoughts and scores others have shared below:

For the most part, Star War Outlaws will either click with you or not depending on what you're after. In the mood to have a romp through the world of Red Dead Redemption, semi-role-playing as a Han Solo type of character, that doesn't exactly push the world of game development to new heights, but what it does do is a solid time? Sounds like this is the one for you! But if you're a bit bored of that typical Ubisoft open-world formula, maybe give this one a miss.

Do you think you'll be picking up Star Wars Outlaws still? Let us know below!