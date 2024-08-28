A big Star Wars Outlaws PS5 patch is trapping some players in space, and Ubisoft's advising those who may be affected to start over from scratch

While it's set for full release on August 30, the early access period for Star Wars Outlaws is already underway, though in the cases of some PS5 players, it looks like that's not proving to be quite as much of a head start as they'd expected. This is thanks to issues that are seeing folks get stuck in space, and have to start a new save in order to proceed.

If you pre-ordered either the Gold Edition or the Ultimate Edition of Outlaws, the game will have started unlocking over the past day or so, in order to offer you your "up to three days" of early access, which is one of the big benefits of having pulped for a more expensive version, alongside the usual kinds of extra goodies rolled in at launch that you might expect.

Unfortunately, some players have reported that they've gotten a little way into the game, and then found themselves stranded off-world with no way to progress after completing certain missions. "I'm really enjoying the game," one wrote on Reddit, "however I'm now stuck in space above Toshara and it's not giving me a prompt to land or anything else."

It currently appears this issue is unique to PS5 and isn't necessarily affecting everyone, with Ubisoft having sent out an email to some players following the deployment of the hefty Patch 1.000.002 on the platform which advises those playing on older version saves switch to fresh ones created after the game's been updated.

The message sent by the publisher, which includes instructions as to how you can check which version of the game you're running, reads as follows: "To best experience the Outer Rim, we rolled out a maintenance to make sure everyone is playing the latest version of the game. As one of the players affected who had access to an older version of the game, we are aware you might be encountering some issues after this recent patch. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"Once you’ve confirmed you have the latest version, please start a new save to fully enjoy Star Wars Outlaws as our team intended. If you continue on a prior save you will unfortunately face issues and progression blockers."

If you're waiting until regular release day before delving into Outlaws for the first time, make sure to read our review of the game. Or, if you're an early access player, let us know below if you've gotten stuck in space during your time with the game thus far.