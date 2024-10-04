Star Wars Outlaws' latest patch brings more stealth tweaks, and a fix that's sadly too late to undo the monumental damage I've inflicted on Kay's insurance premiums

I've been involved in more speeder crashes that were definitely my fault than I can count during my time with Star Wars Outlaws, but the good news is that the game's latest patch sounds like it'll stop me being such a danger to the other road users of the galaxy. It's just a little bit of a shame my version of Kay Vess is already doomed to spend ages on the holo-phone when her renewal's due.

This update is one of the first steps on the road to improvement Ubisoft set out for Outlaws at the same time it revealed it was pushing back the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows from November this year to February. So, here's hoping its changes will achieve thier goal of rectifying issues some folks have had with the game.

What are those tweaks, you ask? Well, as outlined in the patch notes, some more improvements to stealth and revamps of how pinging about on Kay's speeder works are the big headlines. In terms of the former, Ubisoft writes that it's "tweaked the overall stealth experience by adjusting AI detection, the number of NPCs and their positioning, patrol pathing, camera detection and highlighting environmental opportunities to reduce player friction".

Then we get to the speeder tweaks, with the space motorbike's "response and reaction when called", the positioning of it's camera when you whack up the FOV, and, most importantly, how it behaves when you slam it into the environment like a hooligan all having been changed.

Sadly, the latter is far too late to repair the damage I've done to Kay's spine and ability to insure her speeder without having to pay through the nose to the real outlaws of any galaxy - the people selling you bits of paper you need to have, but also hope you'll never have to use. To be fair, it's Outlaws' fault a bit too, given that it keeps presenting me with jumps and cliff drops that seem just about makeable, assuming I can avoid that rock just beyond the-. Oh, bollocks. Well, at least I've got plenty of bacta vials.

Among the other notable tweaks are a bunch of fixes to issues, including one "where players would get stuck in the hyperjump sequence towards Kijimi", one "where the 'Takeoff' button prompt wouldn't be shown after 'The Wreck' mission", one with a misbehaving energy barrier in Kerro's Speakeasy, and a couple with Jet Kordo's questline. Stability and performance should also be better regardless of which platform you're on.

How do you feel about this update to Star Wars Outlaws? Let us know below, and make sure to read our review if you’re still on the fence as to whether it’ll be up your alley.