Star Wars Outlaws' Lando DLC arrives in November alongside a Steam release, with Ubisoft's teams "fully mobilised" on "multiple" updates

Ubisoft has revealed that Star Wars Outlaws undeperformed its expectations sales-wise, but it does have a plan in place for the next few months that aims to attract more players to the game. As well as putting a release date on Outlaws' first bit of DLC and a Steam release for it, there are "mutiple title updates" being worked on.

This news came at the same time that the publisher announced it's pushed back the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows from November this year to February, citing "learnings from the Star Wars Outlaws release" informing a need for "more time to polish and refine the experience" in its reasoning.

In its latest financial update, Ubisoft notes that Outlaws' "initial sales proved softer than expected", despite "solid ratings and user scores".

"In response to player feedback," it continued, "Ubisoft’s development teams are currently fully mobilised to swiftly implement a series of updates to polish and improve the player experience in order to engage a large audience during the holiday season to position Star Wars Outlaws as a strong long-term performer."

A message from our team to you. pic.twitter.com/wFi3I2tqPx — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) September 25, 2024

In a message tweeted via the official Star Wars Outlaws account, the game's developers provided a more in-depth picture of what the game's next few months will look like, writing: "We're hard at work creating multiple title updates, which will bring optimisation, gameplay polishing and tweaks, as well as quality of life changes and adjustments to combat and stealth gameplay."

The post went on to pen in a specific release date for Outlaws' first story DLC, the Wild Card pack starring everyone's favourite one time Cloudy City resident Lando Calrissian, which'll be dropping on November 21. A Steam launch for the game will also be happening on that exact same day. There'll also be some "new contracts" added and be "free for all players".

Have you been enjoying Star Wars Outlaws and are you excited about the prospect of these updates? Let us know below, and make sure to read our review if you're still on the fence as to whether it'll be up your alley.