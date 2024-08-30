Should you sell Gorak's Ring in Star Wars Outlaws?

During an early story beat in Star Wars Outlaws, you'll find yourself in possession of Gorak's Ring, which is basically what it sounds like: a valuable piece of jewellery belonging to Gorak, leader of the Pykes faction.

The Pykes are one of the factions Kay can attempt to curry favour with in exchange for positive reputation and its associated perks, so obviously you don't want to rush into selling the ring. On the other hand, the ring is worth 500 Credits if you sell it to a vendor, which at this stage in the game will probably more than double your supply of ready cash.

Want to know the long-term implications of both choices? Read on for everything you need to know to help you decide whether to sell Gorak's Ring.

Should you sell Gorak's Ring?

You receive Gorak's Ring from Nix, who pilfered it during your initial meeting with Gorak. Being delivered to you in a cutscene makes the ring feel pretty important, so you might be wondering if it's some sort of key item later on.

There's a bit of good news if you're really desperate for cash in the short-term, because not only will selling Gorak's Ring not result in a reputation hit with the Pykes, it's also not technically a quest item. So if you really want 500 Credits in your pocket right this minute, then the consequences for selling it are much less severe than you might expect.

However, it's still probably worth staying your hand at this point, since returning Gorak's ring to him the next time you meet will give your reputation with the Pykes a significant boost. Positive Pykes reputation can lead to more lucrative jobs for them down the line, so essentially exercising a bit of restraint in the short-term will make it much easier to earn plenty of Credits in the long run.

Still, deferred gratification isn't really Kay's thing, so you could make the argument that it's more in-character to just sell the thing if you're really into roleplaying. All you'll be doing is removing a shortcut to easy reputation-building with one of the game's four factions, so it's really up to you. It's not like he'll ever find out.

