Have you been involved in a Star Wars Outlaws playthrough restart that wasn't your fault? You may be entitled to some Trailblazer bling and Ubisoft points

Well, you've read the headline. Have you been affected by the early access patch issue that led some PS5 Star Wars Outlaws players to end up being forced to start new playthroughs or rish getting stuck in space? If so, you might now have an email from Ubisoft offering you some compensation that...er...it's not nothing.

As you might have read about on this fine website yesterday, some of those who'd invested in early access to the game - it's out for non-swanky special edition regular folks on August 30 - on PS5 had ended up being advised by Ubisoft to start new saves following the deployment of Patch 1.000.002 on the platform, in order to avoid issues with save files initially made on the old version of the game.

"If you continue on a prior save you will unfortunately face issues and progression blockers," was what Ubisoft warned in that email to players that might be affected, and now it's sent a follow-up outlining what its plans are to make it up to those who've been forced to retreat back to square one.

"We fully acknowledge that asking you to start a new game is not the best experience, especially during the early access period, and for that we apologize," reads this latest message from the publisher, "To make your return to the Outer Rim a little more special, we are granting you an in-game Trailblazer trinket as well as 100 Ubisoft Connect Units (to redeem for in-game rewards, for example). We are actively working on adding the Ubisoft Connect Units to your account so you can use these as soon as possible, and you can collect the Trinket from the delivery crate in the back of the Trailblazer once you reach Toshara. We appreciate your patience, and we hope you enjoy the game."

So, there you go, a little cosmetic thing you can use to pimp your Trailblazer, and 100 Ubisoft Connect Units. The latter are basically loyalty points for the Ubisoft Store, usually earned every time purchases through it or level up your Ubisoft account by completing Ubisoft Connect challenges. I don't know about you, but that's vaguely triggering some 'accidentally clicked the wrong menu button in an Assassin's Creed' memories for me.

Affected players on Reddit aren't exactly jumping around with excitement about these rewards, but it's at least nice to see the publisher putting in work to offer some kind of make-good for the inconvenience.

If you're waiting until regular release day before delving into Outlaws for the first time, make sure to read our review of the game.