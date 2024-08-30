Star Wars Outlaws gets a day one PC hotfix to help keep things stable while you do a full 4090 ray-traced photoshoot with Nix

Star Wars Outlaws comes out properly today, following an early access period that kicked off earlier this week for folks who’d invested in the special editions of the game. Massive Entertainment’s commemorated the occasion by putting out a hotfix for PC designed to help make your intergalactic adventure run a bit more smoothly.

PC stability isn’t the only issue the studio and Ubisoft have had to address right out of the gate with Outlaws, with the latter having offered make-good items to some PS5 players who were forced to start fresh saves following the deployment of a big patch on that platform.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A Tweet from the studio this morning cites hotfix V1.1.1 for PC as “arriving shortly” and containing both “VRAM improvements” and “overall stability improvements” for the game on that platform.

Massive added: “Thank you for continuing to share your feedback to us - we hear you and we're working hard to make sure the Outer Rim is the best it can be for you to explore!”

Hey, Outlaws!

Arriving shortly for PC will be a hotfix V1.1.1 that addresses the following known issues:

🔸VRAM improvements

🔸Overall stability improvements

Thank you for continuing to share your feedback to us - we hear you and we're working hard to make sure the Outer Rim is… pic.twitter.com/EWK6ughqIq — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) August 30, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, there you go. You should hopefully be able to run around the cosmos without stuttering now. If you’re anything like a lot of the players over on the game’s subreddit, odds are you’ll be spending a lot of time taking pictures of Kay’s sidekick Nix just existing. Seriously, you can assemble something close to an entire photo album of him just by scrolling through it today.

To be fair, that’s a bit more understandable than the people who just seem dead set on taking pictures of stormtroopers in order to highlight how well their shiny helmets catch the light. Look, all we’re saying is, the last person caught wandering around an Imperial garrison being some kind of helmet paparazzi probably got thrown out, chased by a blaster fire that conspicuously missed them.

Watch yourself, Vess. Stick to the selfies with your sleeping pet.

Are you hopping into Star Wars Outlaws for the first time today? Let us know below, and make sure to read our review if you’re still on the fence as to whether it’ll be up your alley.