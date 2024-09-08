Yes, Star Wars Outlaws' creative director knows the instant-fail stealth missions are annoying, but don't worry, there's a patch coming soon

The creative director of Star Wars Outlaws has seen your complaints about some of the early stealth missions, and promises some changes are coming.

Probably one of the most universally hated mechanics in games is stealth. Don't get me wrong, a good stealth game like Metal Gear Solid or Dishonored makes playing sneakily fun, but when it's in games where stealth isn't the entire point, it can sometimes end up being a bit frustrating, particularly when there are moments that you can instantly fail. Star Wars Outlaws is the most recent game to fall victim to this, but luckily it sounds like some improvements are coming in a patch some time in the near future.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game's creative director Julian Gerighty was recently asked by GamesRadar about the controversial instant-fail stealth missions, and what the plan is for them. "So especially, I mean, you're probably thinking of one of the early missions in Mirogana, which is incredibly punishing," the developer said. "And for me, that is a mistake, and this is something that we're going to work on improving." He goes on to say "I don't think it means removing the fail state completely, but I do think there are millions of low hanging fruits where we can make it so much more enjoyable and understandable."

Something that's important to Gerighty is the game not feeling unfair, but did admit that "today, I think it feels unfair. And believe it or not, this wasn't our intention. This is more of something that crept in in the last week or so, and that we're correcting already for a patch that's coming out maybe in 10 days."

Sure, 10 days might seem like a long wait, but hey, at least the changes are coming at the very least - or if you've even gotten past the missions already you'll have bragging rights over beating them when they were worse (don't be that person though, no one likes that person).

Star Wars Outlaws released at the end of last month, and our own Jim came away from it feeling very positive, even awarding it 4/5 stars in his review, saying that it "won’t win any GOTY awards. But it’ll definitely win a lot of hearts."