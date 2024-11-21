Star Wars Outlaws down to just $50 ahead of Black Friday, I might actually play it now

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without some of the best Star Wars deals of the year coming around, would it? Well, they’ve already started rolling in, and you can now pick up Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition for just $49.99 from Amazon on PS5 and Xbox

This is $20 off of the retail price so if you want to start your discount bonanza early, then now’s the time to snap up your first deal of the Black Friday season.

This deal is also available in the UK, where you can pick up the game for just £49.99.

Star Wars Outlaws isn’t your average entry in the pantheon of Star Wars games. While you might be used to roaming around as a robed Jedi saviour, Star Wars Outlaws takes a completely different approach to immersing you in the Galaxy far far away.

You’ll play as Rogue Kay Vess as she navigates the darker and more seedy side of the galaxy. It’s a sprawling open world adventure that will take you across a range of environments and test your skills in combat, stealth (although mandatory stealth missions have been taken out of the game now), and decision making.

In his review for the game earlier this year, VG247s Jim Trinca gave the game 4 stars, saying: “It doesn’t just understand Star Wars in terms of its lore and trivia, it understands that Star Wars at its best makes you feel young. Young enough to look out at a horizon and relish at the prospect of what you might find beyond it. Young enough to think danger is exciting. Young enough to not be burdened with knowing how Newtonian motion works.”

In all, the game is a refreshing exploration of the Star Wars universe with enough familiar open world features to keep the game feeling full and moreish. A lovely start to your Black Friday shopping.