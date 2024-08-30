Star Wars Outlaws experts and abilities: Unlock criteria for every ability
Unlock conditions for all 60 abilities in Star Wars: Outlaws, plus the experts you need to schmooze to get them.
Star Wars Outlaws doesn't feature the kind of skill tree you might have been expecting from Ubisoft's take on the franchise, but that's not to say that Kay Vess doesn't learn a few new tricks over the course of her open-world adventure through the Outer Rim.
In lieu of skills, Kay can pick up abilities — the difference in terminology will start to mean something to you soon, I promise — through a two-part process that first requires her to meet the right expert to learn them from, and then perform a specified action or series of actions to actually unlock each ability.
Star Wars Outlaws abilities list
Star Wars Outlaws features 10 experts, each of whom have six abilities for Kay to unlock. Because this game doesn't feature skill points or a progression tree, the good news is that unlocking all 60 abilities is extremely achievable, and you're unlikely to find yourself in the position of having to be frugal with resources to make them all available.
Each expert has one or two abilities that unlock either immediately upon meeting them, or after the completion of their introductory quest. The rest of their abilities will be either unlocked automatically once Kay performs a required series of actions, or invests a specified set of crafting resources.
Below is the full list of abilities in Star Wars Outlaws, along with their associated expert and unlock requirements:
|Skill Name
|Skill Effect
|Expert
|Unlock Requirements
|Cantina Brawling
|Allows Kay to execute melee attacks. Press repeatedly to chain hits.
|Bram the Bartender
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Lockpicking
|Kay will be able to open a variety of Doors and Containers by succeeding at the associated minigame.
|Bram the Bartender
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Fast-Talk
|Allows Kay to quickly react to nearby alerted enemies and delay their reaction.
|Bram the Bartender
|
|Keep Talking
|Allows Fast-Talk to affect every nearby enemy.
|Bram the Bartender
|
|Armored Undershirt
|Increases Kay's maximum Health.
|Bram the Bartender
|Craft with:
|I Know Someone
|Unlocks the ability to see and fulfil Personal Requests with merchants/vendors.
|Bram the Bartender
|
|Speed Boost
|Enhances the speeder with a boost engine.
|Selo Rovak the Mechanic
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Speeder Jump
|Allows Kay to perform a short upwards jump with the speeder.
|Selo Rovak the Mechanic
|Perform a 60-metre-long jump without being ejected.
|Treasure Hunter
|Allows Nix to provide audiovisual cues when nearby Containers are present.
|Selo Rovak the Mechanic
|
|Smoke Bomb
|Create a dense smoke area which obfuscate vision.
|Selo Rovak the Mechanic
|Craft with:
|Scoundrel’s Pouch
|Increases the amount of Bacta Vials and Grenades Kay can carry by 1 each.
|Selo Rovak the Mechanic
|Craft with:
|Outlaw’s Pouch
|Increase the amount of Bacta Vials and Grenades Kay can carry by 1 each.
|Selo Rovak the Mechanic
|After unlocking Scoundrel's Pouch, craft with:
|Slicing Kit
|Gadget able to connect to advanced, terminal-less devices.
|Aila Bren the Slicer
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Sneak Shot
|Shooting an enemy unaware of Kay’s position deals extra damage.
|Aila Bren the Slicer
|
|Concussive Smoke
|Upgrades the smoke bomb with a concussion effect that leaves nearby enemies Staggered for 2 seconds.
|Aila Bren the Slicer
|Craft with:
|Sneaky Trap
|Allows Nix to trap Alarm Panels.
|Aila Bren the Slicer
|
|Lightfooted
|Reduces the noise Kay makes while Walking and Sprinting, halving the enemy detection distance.
|Aila Bren the Slicer
|
|Slice Kit Upgrade
|Increases the amount of Energy for the Slicing Kit by 2. Use Energy to activate Jokers during the slicing process.
|Aila Bren the Slicer
|Craft with:
|Hydrorepulsor
|Allows the speeder to soar over water, enhancing its traversal capabilities.
|Temmin Wexley the Scavenger
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Electro-Shock Prod
|Allows Kay to perform Takedowns on Elite enemies.
|Temmin Wexley the Scavenger
|Craft with:
|Ion Smoke Bomb
|In addition to its base effect, Smoke Bombs now deal Ion damage, which temporarily disables devices and disrupts droids in the affected area.
|Temmin Wexley the Scavenger
|Craft with:
|Assisted Scavenging
|Allows Nix to go the extra mile when searching in containers, occasionally granting extra materials and valuables.
|Temmin Wexley the Scavenger
|
|Scavenger’s Footwear
|Increases Kay’s movement speed while crouching by a medium amount.
|Temmin Wexley the Scavenger
|Craft with:
|Survivor
|Increases Kay’s maximum health.
|Temmin Wexley the Scavenger
|
|Can I Try That?
|Allows Kay to use a broader range of Pick-up weapons by learning how to use High Tier Imperial Weaponry.
|Rooster Trace the Mercenary
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|I Like This Thing
|Increases the amount of Pickup Weapon Ammunition by 25%.
|Rooster Trace the Mercenary
|Defeat 5 enemies with different types of pickup weapons
|Feelers Out
|Doubles the distance at which Nix will be able to detect and highlight enemies via the Nix Sense mechanic.
|Rooster Trace the Mercenary
|
|Sharpshooting
|Increases the Adrenaline generated by headshots by a high amount.
|Rooster Trace the Mercenary
|
|Loop Maneuver
|Execute a 180 degree turn that will quickly turn the Trailblazer into the opposite direction.
|Rooster Trace the Mercenary
|
|Top Roll Maneuver
|Execute a 360 degree top roll maneuver that will position the Trailblazer behind the immediate pursuers.
|Rooster Trace the Mercenary
|
|Adrenaline Rush Mastery
|Upgrades Adrenaline Rush, increasing the maximum number of targets by 2 as well as enabling marking objects such as explosive barrels. Mark enemies and objects during Adrenaline Rush.
|Sheriff Quint the Gunslinger
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Powered Recharge
|Provides a small amount of Adrenaline when a Perfect Cooling is achieved. (Requires Perfect Cooling.)
|Sheriff Quint the Gunslinger
|
|Speeder Shot
|Adrenaline Rush can now be used more effectively from the speeder, allowing automatic targeting of nearby enemy speeders while on the drive.
|Sheriff Quint the Gunslinger
|
|Resilient
|Increases Kay's maximum Health.
|Sheriff Quint the Gunslinger
|
|The More
|Allows Kay to mark 1 extra target during Adrenaline Rush.
|Sheriff Quint the Gunslinger
|Defeat 4 enemies during an Adrenaline Rush 3 separate times,
|The Better
|Allows Kay to mark tougher enemies twice during Adrenaline Rush, which leads to an instant kill instead of a staggering effect.
|Sheriff Quint the Gunslinger
|
|Laser Turret
|The Trailblazer's turret slot is repaired, allowing the usage of the upgradable Laser Turret, and allowing for other turret types to be installed.
|Teeka the Hotfixer
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Improved Grenade
|Increases the radius and damage dealt with Grenades by 50% each.
|Teeka the Hotfixer
|
|Enhanced Bacta Injector
|Increases the amount of health instantly recovered by Bacta Vials by 1, without affecting the over time regeneration.
|Teeka the Hotfixer
|Craft with:
|Magnetic Dice
|Allows Kay to tip the odds in her favor when throwing the Dice at Sabacc. Accept the prompt during the Dice Throwing Phase to cheat.
|Teeka the Hotfixer
|Craft with:
|Cheeky Explosion
|Nix will now be able to trigger Grenades. Select an enemy who is carrying a Grenade to trigger it.
|Teeka the Hotfixer
|
|M’gasha
|Decreases merchant prices and increases the amount of Credits received for selling items by 10% each.
|Teeka the Hotfixer
|
|Plan A
|Kay can now cheat and draw twice during Kessel Sabacc.
|Lando Calrissian the High Roller
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Plan B
|Receive the components needed to craft the Heavy Blaster Module.
|Lando Calrissian the High Roller
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Roll Maneuver
|Kay can now perform a strafing Dodge Roll in the Trailblazer.
|Lando Calrissian the High Roller
|
|Shoot First
|Shooting an enemy while not in combat will deal extra damage.
|Lando Calrissian the High Roller
|
|Ask Later
|Landing a shot or nearly missing during Hip-Fire Mode will generate more Adrenaline.
|Lando Calrissian the High Roller
|
|Just Improvise
|Gain immense amounts of Adrenaline during Fast-Talk or Arrest sequences.
|Lando Calrissian the High Roller
|
|Decryption Module
|Allows Kay to decrypt previously encrypted Separatist Datadiscs, which could reveal some useful information.
|MT-7 the Veteran
|n/a (unlocked via story)
|Improvise
|Increases Kay's maximum Health.
|MT-7 the Veteran
|
|Adapt
|Increase the amount of health instantly recovered by Bacta vials by 1 without affecting the over-time regeneration.
|MT-7 the Veteran
|
|Overcome
|After suffering explosive damage, immediately begin regenerating health at an increased speed.
|MT-7 the Veteran
|
|Nix Commando
|After performing a Nix Attack command, Nix will be able to autonomously perform a second attack on another nearby enemy.
|MT-7 the Veteran
|
|Slice Kit Upgrade
|Increases the amount of Energy for the slicing kit by 2.
|MT-7 the Veteran
|Craft using:
