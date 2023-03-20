Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally shows off some fan favourite characters with its story trailer

EA has shared the first Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer, finally confirming the return of Merrin and Greez Dritus.

We've all been asking "where the hell are Greez and Merrin?" for a long while now, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's latest trailer has finally shown them off, even if we didn't see too much of Greez. Unsurprisingly, the tone of the trailer is on the darker side (pun not intended), with Cal Kestis trying to survive against the backdrop of the Empire. "The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire," reads the trailer's description. "Follow Cal and his crew's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness."

The game picks up five years after the events of the first one, presenting an older Cal, who now has a bit more experience under his belt. You can see in the trailer that he won't be the only Force user in the galaxy, including Merrin, who it looks like you'll be teaming up with. There's some gameplay in the trailer too, and it looks like you might be able to pull off some unique moves alongside some of your companions.

You'll also see a Jedi-looking fellow asking Cal how he could let the galaxy "fall to this unworthy machine of an Empire?" (as if it's Cal's fault very specifically), presumably being that guy we've seen in that floating tank in the very first trailer. Bit rude of him to pin it all on a character that has retroactively been made canon.

Survivor was actually supposed to release last week, but in February it was pushed back to a release date of April 28. Game director Stig Asmussen also recently shared that if Survivor does well enough, it could get a threequel, which is how the team always pictured it as anyway.