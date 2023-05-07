Some Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players are losing their pre-order and deluxe edition bonuses

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's latest problem seems to be that some players are losing their pre-order and deluxe edition items.

Despite strong review scores, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hasn't had the smoothest of launches all in, and the latest issue is one that's more annoying than experience ruining, but it's still a problem nonetheless. Earlier this week players started reporting on the game's subreddit that they were losing access to the deluxe edition and pre-order content, with it randomly appearing and disappearing without rhyme or reason. EA has shared that it is "aware of the reports and are investigating the issue," as it shared in this support post.

The post also went into some troubleshooting detail for those that might be experiencing the issue, offering some potential solutions to make the bonus content appear once again. Though until a full fix comes from the issue, it's worth keeping in mind that it could disappear temporarily once more. At the time of writing a full solution hasn't been found, and players are still reporting that they are losing access to the DLC off and on again.

Players started noticing the issue following this week's patch that was supposed to improve some of the issues the game had, so it's entirely possible that the patch subsequently caused the bug. There's no actual way of knowing though, such is the fickle nature of game development.

One of the biggest fixes that came with that patch was one that could flat out softlock your game, which would occur if you didn't save after leaving a particular area and then died.

All these problems don't mean that it's a bad game though, as VG247's Connor gave it four stars, writing, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a step up from its predecessor and brilliant fun, as long as you don’t let that collectible-obsessed plunderer take hold of you. It is not a narrative masterpiece, nor is it the most engaging action game in the world. But it does nothing badly, and excels where it matters."