Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is back with an extensive Aspyr remaster filled with new content and goofy arcade cheats

The Phantom Menace is the one Star Wars movie that probably received the most tie-in games back in the day, and it appears that Lucasfilm Games is making sure we remember all of them. After a straightforward re-release of Episode I: The Phantom Menace earlier this year, it's been announced that Aspyr is remastering Jedi Power Battles.

Like its other recent Star Wars efforts, such as the Battlefront Classic Collection and Bounty Hunter, Jedi Power Battles is a multiplatform release, yet it's once again at the PlayStation Blog where you can find all the juicy details on what's new.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While the game titled after the movie did a reasonably close retelling and featured both action-adventure and RPG elements, Jedi Power Battles felt far looser and more playful, going for an arcade-like, beat 'em up plus platformer style instead. The critical reception of the original PS1 version was divisive, but the Dreamcast port fared better. Looking at the announcement trailer of this modern glow-up, which you can watch below, it's safe to assume that Aspyr has pulled elements from both of them and then added brand-new QoL changes and visual improvements on top of it all.

Pre-orders are now open across Steam, PS4/5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch, but we'll have to wait until January 23, 2025, to get our hands on it.

On top of the already stacked bonus content in the original releases, the Aspyr remaster includes:

Alternate, canon-friendly lightsaber colors for Mace Windu, Ki-Adi Mundi, Plo Koon, and Adi Gallia.

All secret characters and levels unlocked from the beginning, including 13 new ones picked from all over the game, plus more that haven't been announced yet.

New modes and gameplay improvements from both the Dreamcast version and Aspyr's own cooking.

Classic couch co-op, also added to all the available extra levels and mini-games.

Cheat codes and new unlockables, including Big Head Mode and overpowered lightsaber power-ups.

All in all, it seems that Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr have truly captured what made Jedi Power Battles so special and such an important part of the Star Wars back catalogue. Some of my fondest Star Wars gaming memories come from imperfect gems such as this one, and I'm glad they're being refreshed for the younger generations and not just old Jedi Knights.