Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream is the newest adventure set in the High Republic era

During The Game Awards, Quantic Dream's next title was announced and it's Star Wars Eclipse.

In early developement, the game is an action-adventure, multiple-character branching narrative game set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy where the way of life in the Outer Rim is being threatened and you must define your path.

The game will allow you to see the galaxy through the eyes of an ensemble cast of multiple playable characters, each with their own morality, personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large.

Choosing your own Star Wars story, these all new characters and environments provide you with the power to make choices with consequences featuring many outcomes thanks to a deeply branching narrative. Every decision you make can have dramatic repercussions on your journey.

In an uncharted section of the galaxy, you will come into contact with never-before-seen species and planets to discover, but beware, because political tensions can "alter the fabric of peace."

Again, the game is in early in development, so a release window was not provided and platforms were not announced.