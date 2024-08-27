Star Overdrive is a rad-looking sci-fi hoverboard game, announced at the Nintendo Direct

Star Overdrive - a Sci-fi hoverboard game - has just been announced during the Nintendo Direct. It's set to launch in 2025 for the Nintendo Switch as a timed-exclusive.

The game is a pretty rad looking third person game with a nice unique art style to it. You can customise your hoverboard and soar across the world at pretty fast speeds, all adding to what seems to be a pretty slick package. You can watch the trailer for Star Overdrive yourself below.

There's no word quite yet on what other platform it'll be coming to once the timed exclusivity is over, or even who the developers behind the game are! But, for now, it's a game we can look forward to next year - here's hoping we get some more glimpses at it in the near future.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know below!