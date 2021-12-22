Star Citizen alpha 3.16 launches today with Return to Jumptown event

Starting today, Star Citizen is going live with the Alpha 3.16 Return to Jumptown update - which is bringing back one of the game’s most popular PvP game modes alongside several other significant additions to the game. Jumptown 2.0 is inspired by a previous mode of the name name, which has a team of criminals fight law enforcement over illegal substances in giant PvP battles.

Patch 3.16 is also bringing more PvE content to Star Citizen, including derelict ships players can explore for valuable rewards. These are dangerous-locations for courageous players who are able to manoeuvre plenty of booby traps to secure precious loot.

“2021 has been another fantastic year for Star Citizen and our amazing community, and I’m excited for us to end the year with another explosive Dynamic Event in Alpha 3.16: Return to Jumptown,” said Star Citizen Creative Director Chris Roberts. “Long-term players remember the emergent PvP Jumptown battles from the early days of the Persistent Universe. We’ve taken the intense action from the old event as inspiration for Jumptown 2.0, which promises to deliver the exhilarating and large-scale battlefields we want to see more of in Star Citizen."

As for tertiary updates coming with 3.16, there’s the Drake Cutlass Steel dropship, which replaced the cargo capacity of the Drake Cutlass with 18 jump seats that allow you to transport troops between battles quickly. It comes with mounted guns , remote turrets, and more weaponry to ensure you and your friends secure and heavily armed.

Hover bikes are also getting major improvements as part of drastic reworks to grave-lev vehicles. Those of you who own one of these should see improved handling, stability, and a far better experience for hover bikes moving forward.

Finally, bounty hunters can now pursue contracts above the caves on microTech, outposts on ArcCorp, and more with new bounties across Stanton, including targets hiding in-atmosphere across all of the system’s major planets