GSC Game World shows no signs of slowing down, as its already dropped another patch for Stalker 2 just a day after the first one

After dropping Stalker 2's first patch on Friday, GSC Game World has already released another one, and it's quite helpful too.

When Stalker 2 finally released last month, it did so with a whole bunch of bugs that made actually playing it a bit difficult for some people. Patch 1.0.1 arrived on Friday this week, bringing over 650 fixes to the game, an impressive list that means you should be having an easier time in The Zone right now. But just a day later, Patch 1.0.2 was released, this time specifically targeting six missions. These particular missions include On the Edge, A Minor Incident, Just Like the Good Old Days, All That is Left, Down Below, and Visions of Truth, but it should be noted that the patch notes do feature some spoilers (they've been blocked out for those who don't want to know them, just worth keeping in mind all the same).

All the changes are essentially fixes to various progression issues, all of which seemed to be specific to each mission, which only goes to show how fickle this whole game development thing is. The main fix that came first is still the one that you'll be most interested in if you haven't jumped back into the game since launch, or you've been waiting to pick it up until things run a bit smoothly. That one also had a bunch of main and side mission fixes, as well as some combat balance tweaks, general balance adjustments, and a whole bunch more.

While Stalker 2 might have come out a little rough around the edges, our own Connor still came away impressed, writing "in the fact that the team was able to put together a package like this that's so earnest, so passionate in its revisit of a world enshrined in PC gaming's history, is more than impressive. It's an admirable feat that I hope isn't lost on the general gaming crowd who don't know too much about the games outside of their time playing them," in his four star review.