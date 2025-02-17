Stalker 2's latest patch brings in over 1700 changes, so you can finally say goodbye to teleporting NPCs and hello to improvements for almost literally everything else

The second major update for Stalker 2 is here, and GSC Game World has brought in more than 1700 fixes, tweaks, changes, and improvements to the game.

When Stalker 2 arrived last year, despite being a great game, it did so in a less-than-perfect state, but developer GSC Game World has been working hard to bring improvements to every aspect of the game. Only a month after it was released, it received a patch fixing more than 1800 issues with the game, and now a couple of months on from that patch 1.2 is here, bringing in a similarly long list of changes and improvements. Specifically, there's more than 1700 fixes in this patch, slightly less than the last major one, but a ridiculous number all of the same.

In an update post on Steam, GSC Game World explains that the patch covers things like "balance, locations, quests, blockers, crashes, performance, more A-Life 2.0 fixes, you name it. This work wouldn’t have been possible without your feedback and comments on your personal experience with the Zone, thanks for sharing it here on Steam, Reddit, Discord, and other socials." I'll be real, the full list is way too long to include here, and there's almost a guarantee that some of the fixes will be a spoiler for some of you too, so tread carefully.

There are a couple of amusing fixes that specifically targeted an issue where NPCs could randomly be teleported, including to an area outside of the playable map, so it's nice to know you won't be hindered by some random character disappearing on you in the middle of something important.

Audio, cutscenes, and voice over have also been "improved with almost 100 fixes", and a further, much, much smaller patch was even released shortly after the main one to sweep up a few other bugs too. All in all, great news for those still playing, or those yet to play at all.